Funeral Notices for Jan. 10, 2017

Today

John “Johnny” Joseph Miller Jr. — 1 p.m., Sidney Christian Church, Stanton. (Barden Funeral Home, Ithaca)

Wednesday

Robert J. “Bob” Kline — 1 p.m., Winkel Funeral Home, Ostego.

Daniel G. Thome — 5 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Thursday

Eugene F. Brown — 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, Edmore. (Barden Funeral Home, Stanton)

Saturday

Donna Jean (Cope) (Haney) Bacon — 2 p.m, Greenville Community Center.

Mason “Dutch” Williams — Celebration of life, 1 to 4 p.m., Ionia Moose Lodge. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Eugene M Brown, 90

STANTON — Eugene M Brown, 90, of Six Lakes, died Sunday. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church in Edmore, interment will follow in Belvidere Township Cemetery in Six Lakes. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Barden Funeral Home in Stanton, www.bardenfuneralhome.com.

Donna Jean (Cope) (Haney) Bacon, 57

GREENVILLE — Donna Jean Haney, 57, died Jan. 4. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Community Center.

Mason “Dutch” Williams, 73

GREENVILLE — Mason “Dutch” Williams, 73, of Lyons, died, Dec. 12, 2016. A celebration of his life will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ionia Moose Lodge. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.