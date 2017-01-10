IN BRIEF: MCC Board appoints new trustee

SIDNEY — A new trustee has been appointed to the Montcalm Community College (MCC) Board of Trustees.

Esther Combs, a special education coordinator for the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD), was appointed during a regular meeting of the board Tuesday evening. She was appointed to fill the position vacated by newly elected Montcalm County Sheriff Michael Williams in December 2016.

Three other candidates were interviewed along with Combs. Secretary Carol Deuling-Ravell said it was a tough decision and she hopes the other candidates will continue to be involved at the college.