IN BRIEF: Stanton city commissioners say goodbye to clerk/treasurer

STANTON — After 29 years of service to the city, City Clerk/Treasurer Janet Davis attended her final meeting in Stanton before she retired on Tuesday night.

Her departure left the City Commission to discuss replacement options.

Acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert looked into average salary for city clerks/treasurers across Montcalm County and found the average salary was between $40,000 and $41,000.

Davis was making $55,000 per year, which Mayor Larry Petersen noted was because she had almost 30 years of experience.

The commission agreed to continue having the position be salaried, which would avoid overtime hours for city meetings and elections.

The position is being advertised in The Daily News as well as on stantononline.com. The deadline for job applications to be submitted to the city is Jan. 18.