JUST IN: Greenville man arrested for alleged sex crimes

GREENVILLE — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of a Greenville man.

Craig Alan Albright, 55, was investigated after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On Dec. 8, 2016, a search warrant was executed at Albright’s home. Evidence was recovered that allegedly connected Albright with child sexually abusive activity and material at his home.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Albright turned himself into the Montcalm County Jail in Stanton on Monday.

Albright has been arraigned on charges issued by the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office, including child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material (possession) and using a computer to commit a crime.