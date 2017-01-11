Funeral Notices for Jan. 11, 2017

Today

Robert J. “Bob” Kline — 1 p.m., Winkel Funeral Home, Ostego.

Daniel G. Thome — 5 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Thursday

Eugene F. Brown — 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, Edmore. (Barden Funeral Home, Stanton)

Friday

Grace Hopkins — 1 p.m, Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Donna Jean (Cope) (Haney) Bacon — 2 p.m, Greenville Community Center.

Allan L. Cazier — Noon, Ray I. Booth American Legion Post 101, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Richard Eldon Chubb — 2 p.m., Blanchard American Legion Hall.

Gale Smyth — 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral.

Donald Vradenburg — 1 p.m., Grayling Free Methodist Church. (Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home, Grayling)

Mason “Dutch” Williams — Celebration of life, 1 to 4 p.m., Ionia Moose Lodge. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Grace Hopkins, 61

BELDING — Grace Hopkins, 61, of Orleans, died Monday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday.

Louise O. Joslyn, 83

BELDING — Louise O. Joslyn, 83, of Orleans, died Monday. In keeping with her wishes, no visitation or funeral will take place. Private interment will be in Orleans Township Cemetery, Orleans. Funeral care has been entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Roger Dale Lawrence Sr., 66

LAKEVIEW — Roger Dale Lawrence St., 66, of Lakeview died Wednesday, Jan. 4. Cremation will take place. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Violet A. Linscott, 89

GREENVILLE — Violet A. Linscott, 89, died Sunday. Memorial services are being planned and will be announced in Thursday’s edition of The Daily News and online at www.christiansencares.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.