IN BRIEF: Crystal Township approves purchase of air tanks for fire department

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — Members of the Crystal Township Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to approve the purchase of new air tanks for the township fire department.

According to Crystal Township Fire Chief Scott Brundage, eight used air compressor tanks, priced at a total of $500 individually for a total of $4,000, packaged with a $500 used air station, reached a total of $4,500.

Brundage said the tanks and air station were purchased from Bob North of North Air, with the funds coming from the fire department’s equipment fund.

Each tank comes at 6,000 pounds per square inch (PSI), compared to the current tanks at the department at only 2,500 PSI, which Brundage said are becoming outdated due to new federal standards.

“We’re just looking ahead and it’s a good price,” he said.

According to Brundage, the rates of tanks sold new cost approximately $1,350 apiece.

“They are used, but only about two to three years old,” he said. “It’s a really good price.”