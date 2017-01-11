Montcalm County Parks & Rec Committee fails to have quorum

STANTON — The Montcalm County Parks & Recreation Committee was scheduled to discuss and vote on the topics of park closure and adopt-a-park applications Tuesday morning.

However, the committee was unable to meet due to the lack of a quorum.

Five of the committee’s 10 members were present — Commissioner Betty Kellenberger of Carson City, Dale Linton of Greenville, Bruce Noll of Sheridan, S. Michael Scott of Howard City and Sally Thomsen of Stanton — but the committee needs six members for a majority in order to have a meeting, meaning they were one member short.

Commissioner Ron Braman of Vestaburg and Commissioner Tom Porter of Coral were both absent, as were Mike Adams of Montcalm Township, Albert Hackbardt of Howard City and Montcalm County Drain Commissioner Sandy Raines of Stanton.

The Parks & Rec Committee previously recommended the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners close any county park that has not been adopted by March 15 for the 2017 season, as the county’s maintenance department has neither the time nor the funds to maintain county parks this year due to budget cuts. Commissioners voted 4-5 for the motion to close parks in December 2016, meaning the motion failed.

The Parks & Rec Committee has since received applications from people interested in adopting a county park, however, the committee was unable to discuss and vote on the applications Tuesday due to no quorum.

Montcalm County has seven parks — Artman Park in Howard City, Bass Lake in Richland Township, Camp Ford Lincoln in Lakeview, Carl Paepke Flat River Nature Park in Montcalm Township, Krampe Park in Winfield Township, McCarthy Park in Montcalm Township and Schmeid Park in Lakeview.

Adopting a county park involves a commitment to regularly mow the grass, pick up litter, take care of leaves at the end of the season and maintain restrooms, if applicable.

The committee members who were present Tuesday rescheduled the meeting for 9 a.m. Jan. 19. Anyone may attend the meeting, which takes place on the third floor of the Montcalm County Administrative Building in Stanton.

The Parks & Rec Committee currently has an opening for a one-year citizen-at-large position. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Kellenberger, who is chairwoman of the committee, at (989) 584-3484 or email district3@montcalm.us.