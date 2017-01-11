UPDATE: Sheridan man ID’d as second victim of fatal car crash

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP— The second victim of a fatal car accident Thursday night has been identified.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the accident at 11:56 p.m. on Evergreen Road east of Town Hall Road. The car had hit a tree after going off the roadway. The car then began burning. The driver and the passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have declined to release any names or details about the accident, but Jacob Barrus, 22, of Sheridan, has been identified as the second victim, along with John Miller Jr., 29, of Stanton.

Barrus attended Central Montcalm High School and served in the U.S. Army. According to his obituary, he loved Chevys, music and antique cars. One of his favorite places was Crystal Motor Speedway where he would help local drivers with their cars during the summer.

Visitation for Barrus will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan.

Memorial services for Barrus will be 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Church in Stanton.