Central Montcalm’s wrestling team working through season undermanned but determined

STANTON — It’s been a season of several battles, on and off the mat, for Greg Pilkinton and his Central Montcalm wrestling team, playing short-handed and with little experience.

At Wednesday’s home triangular with Fremont and Grant, Central Montcalm fell 54-21 and 66-18, respectively.

But, despite not having enough players to fill all the weight classes and missing some to illness, Pilkinton said the team has a never-say-die attitude.

The Green Hornets, which have three seniors on the team, all first-year wrestlers, are loaded with juniors (eight), so next year, Pilkinton said, is when the team is hoping to peak.

“We’re really still building this program and we’re still trying to crescendo for next year. We want to do our best this year, don’t get me wrong, but our goal is to be peaking out next year,” Pilkinton said. “Everything we do we try to keep that in mind that we’re growing and we’re trying to peak out and make our school proud … don’t matter how bad they get beat this year, though, they keep coming back, hitting that room and working hard.”

Junior Jordan Scofield earned two wins on the night, pinning both his opponents at the 119-pound class. Against Grant, Scofield got his pin in only 48 seconds.

Scofield said his shooting technique has helped him establish a good record this year, which is currently 14-4.

“I’m starting to shoot a lot more, which is good. I never did that well before,” Scofield said. “That is what I’m really working on now. My strength, also, has improved since last year and my determination has gotten better because I want to really win.”

Junior Jacob Wright also got two wins, beating Fremont’s Alex Walker 11-5 and pinning Grant’s Brandon Sanders at 2:55 in the first round.

“I was pushing the pace a little bit in both my matches and it worked out well for me,” Wright said.

Dakota Weston earned a pin for Central Montcalm against Fremont’s Alex Bordeaux in the 135-pound class.

Junior Darren Lillie had perhaps the most competitive match of the evening, working out a 1-0 win against Fremont’s Seth Couts in the 215 class.

“I did pretty good on my escapes tonight,” said Lillie, who, at 180 pounds, has been wrestling at a higher weight class all season. “Right now, I’m 8-8, but I’m trying to get to 20 wins.”

As far as this season goes, Pilkinton said that is the focus each of his wrestlers this year, improving individually.

“That’s all we can focus on right now,” he said. “We go out there we want to win as many ‘heads’ matches as we can since we’re not filling out all our weight classes.”

The Hornets will compete in the Parchment Invitational Saturday.