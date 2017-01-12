Funeral Notices for Jan. 12, 2017

Today

Eugene F. Brown — 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, Edmore. (Barden Funeral Home, Stanton)

Friday

Jacob E. Barrus — 11 a.m., Trinity Church, Stanton. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Grace Hopkins — 1 p.m, Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Donna Jean (Cope) (Haney) Bacon — 2 p.m, Greenville Community Center.

Allan L. Cazier — Noon, Ray I. Booth American Legion Post 101, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Richard Eldon Chubb — 2 p.m., Blanchard American Legion Hall.

Gale Smyth — 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral.

Donald Vradenburg — 1 p.m., Grayling Free Methodist Church. (Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home, Grayling)

Mason “Dutch” Williams — Celebration of life, 1 to 4 p.m., Ionia Moose Lodge. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Sunday

Mervin “Merv” Beemer — 2 p.m, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral. (Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City)

Jacob E. Barrus, 22

SHERIDAN — Jacob E. Barrus, 22, of Sheridan, died Jan. 5. Jacob’s family will be receiving friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Simpson Family Funeral Homes in Sheridan. Memorial services for Jacob will be 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Church in Stanton. Simpson Family Funeral Homes is celebrating Jacob’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Mervin “Merv” Beemer, 84

HOWARD CITY — Mervin “Merv” Beemer, 84, died Tuesday. Funeral arrangements are being made by Heckman Funeral Home of Howard City. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family will greet friends at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coral one hour prior to the funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday.