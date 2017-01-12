Greenville football’s Tom Hallock is assistant coach of the year

GREENVILLE — Greenville’s football team had success on the field in 2016 and others are noticing.

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) named Greenville assistant coach Tom Hallock as one of 16 varsity assistant coaches of the year.

Hallock, the defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets, said the recognition was “kind of cool.”

“After all this time coaching and working with kids and stuff, to be recognized is kind of a neat thing for me and my kids, too,” Hallock said. “I’ve coached a long time and this was my first year of coaching varsity. We made the playoffs, which we hadn’t done in a while, but we still feel like we had more coming. So we’re excited for the years to come.”

Hallock gave a lot of credit to head varsity football coach Eddie Ostipow for his success.

“Working with Eddie has been fantastic,” Hallock said. “He’s been a great guy to teach me as well as help and pull out of me some of my good attributes, too. He’s been great to work with.”

Hallock said the award is really a team effort.

“Like any other team sport, you can’t do it without other people around you,” he said. “Whether it’s the kids working their butts off and performing on the field or assistant coaches are doing the things that I’m asking of them, or a head coach that’s willing to work with me and say, “Hey, why are you doing that? OK, yes, I understand, do it,’ or sometimes saying, ‘What do you think about this?’ and being able to bounce things off somebody that has the experience and knowledge that Eddie has.”

Hallock also credited his assistant coaches for the award.

“They’ve done everything I asked them to do,” he said. “We had a lot of people that worked with us. It takes a whole group to get there. They (the MHSFCA) honored me, but really it’s an honor for Greenville football.”

Hallock was surprised to learn he was assistant coach of the year.

“I was very surprised because I don’t pay much attention to that stuff,” he said. “So when I got a call and saw it posted it was kind of neat and I didn’t know how to respond, because for me as an adult I got some teaching stuff and some different things but it was something I didn’t really ever think about. So I was surprised and the more I looked at it it was a very pleasant surprise so I felt very honored. And when I looked at the list and saw the guys who have taught for all those years it was pretty cool.”

Ostipow said he was happy for Hallock.

“He’s really dedicated himself here,” Ostipow said. “He’s coached not just football and a number of sports here. He’s involved in an awful lot of things. The respect he has from students, staff and members of the community is huge.”

Ostipow agreed the award was a team effort.

“It was a group effort and Tom was a big part of that for sure,” he said. “He helped make the transition easier for me than the other way around. We had some great guys on staff that helped. When Tom made the jump to varsity it added a comfort level to me and knowing he would coach those kids every week is a great feeling to have as a head coach.”

Hallock joined other winners, including Randy Brooks of Edwardsburg, Erick Burns of Deckerville, Jeff Catlin of Freeland, Mike Curtis of Lowell, Scott Daling of Allendale, Sid Disbrow of Sand Creek, Gen Gennoe of Monroe Jefferson, Andrew Johnson of Frankfort, Daryn Letson of Marine City, Jerry Miller of Battle Creek Central, David Nearpass of Jackson, Kurt Phelps of Schoolcraft, Mark Scheese of Chelsea, Broderick Smith of Ann Arbor Huron and Mike Tulley of Constantine as MHSFCA assistant coaches of the year.