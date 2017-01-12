Greenville school board readies bond

GREENVILLE — There were robots present at a school board meeting Monday evening … but luckily, not robots from a James Cameron film.

Three students from Emily Mason’s Greenville Middle School innovative solutions class were in attendance to show off the robots they built from a special Lego set acquired after Mason secured a grant through the Education Foundation of Greenville (EFG).

Students used the robots to write the word “thank” across several sheets of paper and to construct and knock down dominoes that came together to spell the word “you.” It was an effort to thank the school board for their service to the district and the community, according to Greenville Public Schools Superintendent Linda Van Houten.

It was the highlight of the meeting, she added.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the Application for Preliminary Qualification of Bonds from the Michigan Department of Treasury. The application is an eight-page document that requests information about the financial summary for the district, enrollment totals, information on construction projects, building utilizations and other things.

The Department of Treasury will have 30 days to review the application.

After the board submits the application, the board will need to vote to put the bond on the ballot. This vote will occur at a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Central Services Facility at 1414 W. Chase St.

Van Houten said she’s working to meet with staff members throughout the district to gather feedback about the bond and to answer any questions they might have. She’s also going to be meeting with marketing teams from the architecture and engineering firms to discuss communication plans with parents, staff and community members pending the board approval at the special February meeting.

Also during Monday’s meeting, Chief Academic Officer Michelle Blaszczynski gave a report on standardized test scores for elementary and middle school students. Students were tested in September 2016 and again in November 2016. There was an improvement in each one of the areas tested, which included mathematics and English and language arts.

Blaszczynski said that while students are making marked improvements in their test scores, there are still things to work on and she’s excited to be as supportive as she can to staff and students to achieve those goals.

“It is our job to take every student from where they are and move them forward,” she said.

That goes for staff members as well, she said. The district has put a focus on professional development and helping to support teachers in educating students.

Board members Rocky Hansen and Ronald Billmeier both took the oath of office during Monday’s meeting. They were both re-elected to serve a six-year term on the board. Also, Graham McNeill, a high school student, gave his first report as the student representative to the board. He replaced Chloe Wolfe, a high school senior, as the student representative.