IN BRIEF: MAISD board approves new hires, donations

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 1:45 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2017

STANTON — Several new hires were approved by the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) Board of Education during Thursday morning’s meeting.

New hires include Brenda Woods, early childhood specialist coach; Madison Keeler, educational interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing; and Ben Bratka, special education para educator.

The board also approved the donation of a restroom partition from Special-Lite, a Decatur based company, to the Montcalm Area Career Center valued at $1,200, a cash donation from Heart of Montcalm Chamber of Commerce, Inc. to Hometown Stanton in the amount of $340.80, a cash donation to the MAISD office of homeless support from Korson Holdings, LLC in the amount of $1,000.

