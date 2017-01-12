IN BRIEF: MAISD board approves new hires, donations

STANTON — Several new hires were approved by the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) Board of Education during Thursday morning’s meeting.

New hires include Brenda Woods, early childhood specialist coach; Madison Keeler, educational interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing; and Ben Bratka, special education para educator.

The board also approved the donation of a restroom partition from Special-Lite, a Decatur based company, to the Montcalm Area Career Center valued at $1,200, a cash donation from Heart of Montcalm Chamber of Commerce, Inc. to Hometown Stanton in the amount of $340.80, a cash donation to the MAISD office of homeless support from Korson Holdings, LLC in the amount of $1,000.