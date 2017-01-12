MCC Board appoints new trustee

SIDNEY — A new trustee has been appointed to the Montcalm Community College (MCC) Board of Trustees.

Esther Combs of Crystal was unanimously appointed to the board during Tuesday evening’s regular meeting. Combs fills the spot vacated by Montcalm County Sheriff Michael Williams in December 2016. Statute does not allow Williams to serve as a trustee in his new role as sheriff. Combs’ term will expire in December 2018.

Combs oversees areas such as homeless student services and community outreach in her job as special education supervisor for the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District. She also owns a private counseling practice in Stanton. She is a member of the Great Start Collaborative and Stanton Rotary Club and she serves on boards for Sheridan Community Hospital, IM SAFE Child Advocacy Center, Families Against Narcotics and We Care for Kids Council. She is an MCC alumna.

“I will always be thankful to MCC for the large opportunity they provide in the comfort of a small community college,” Combs said.

Three other candidates were interviewed for the position — Jenean Braman Kane of Stanton, Aaron McConnell of Gowen and Tim Rasmussen of Lakeview.

Board Secretary and candidate search committee member Carol Deuling-Ravell said all the candidates were well-qualified for the position and she hopes the other three candidates will still want to be involved with the college on some level.

“It was a tough, tough decision,” she said.

Trustee Joyce Kitchenmaster and Treasurer Roger Thelen were also on the candidate search committee and together with Deuling-Ravell interviewed each of the candidates during the course of one day last week.

MCC President Bob Ferrentino said Combs will be a great choice for the position which was a sentiment echoed by all.

“I think you’re going to enjoy being a part of this group,” said Chairwoman Karen Carbonelli to Combs.

Career changes

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board talked about the new hires of 10 staff members as well as the reshuffling of some job titles and descriptions to improve accuracy and stay current with changing requirements.

Bill Small, vice president of technical services for The Right Place, was hired as a full-time instructor in industrial technology. MCC is focusing on the industrial technology program to offer students technical training. Ferrentino said Small will have “numerous contacts in industry.”

There have been nine other staffing changes at the college since October 2016, including moving Ryan Wilson, the former K-12 recruitment director, into the position of director of community and workforce, a position that will keep Wilson based on the Greenville campus.

“He will work directly with companies and apprentices and everything we’ve talked about,” Ferrentino said. “We needed another person in that role.”

Emily Carmey has succeeded Wilson as the new recruitment director.

Ferrentino said the college also hired a communications instructor with a degree in communications, which is something the college previously lacked. This is in accordance with requirements from the Higher Learning Commission. Leslie Neal will be the speech and communications instructor for the college.

Also hired were Maintenance Technician Jerry Choponis, Custodian John Davis, Director of Human Resources Riki Jensen and Facilities Director Taylor Male.

Two other staff members also received significant changes in their job responsibilities and position titles. Danielle Anderson was named director of nursing and Lisa Gardner was named director of student success and advising.

