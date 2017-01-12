Stanton sells lot once tabbed for city investment to next-door residents

STANTON — This city has one less parcel for sale.

Stanton previously had four city-owned properties for sale. Former City Manager Jake Eckholm planned on using the properties as part of the Stanton Housing Investment Program (SHIP), which would build homes on the property to be resold for the city’s profit and benefit. However, Eckholm left Stanton for another job, leaving the project to fizzle out.

According to Mayor Larry Petersen, Clara Hansen and her son had talked to Eckholm about buying the lot at 111 S. Grove St., which is adjacent to Clara Hansen’s current residence.

The Hansens originally offered $5,000 for the lot, but during the Nov. 22, 2016, City Commission meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to readvertise the property and accept sealed bids with the goal of selling the property sooner rather than later.

During Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting, the Hansens were still the only bidders on the property, with the same bid of $5,000.

“We had people call with interest (since the original advertising), but nobody wanted it,” said Acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert. “My personal opinion is you will get tax money from it.”

A garage is currently on the property, but since the house was condemned and torn down, the accessory building does not comply with city ordinances.

“He (Clara Hansen’s son) has said he was going to put a small home on the property or a website business as needed,” said City Clerk/Treasurer Janet Davis.

Both of those options would conform with city ordinances, as would a third option of merging the lots.

Pynaert recommended commissioners add a timeline for the Hansens to have the property conform to city ordinances.

“Even if he could have evidence of a plan in place, I’m sure we could work with him,” City Commissioner Jane Basom said.

Commissioners unanimously accepted Hansens’ offer of $5,000 for the 111 S. Grove St. property, with the agreement that the property would conform to the city’s ordinance within a year.

“If we have the specifications, he has the right to accept or reject or make a different offer,” Petersen noted.

In other matters …

The Stanton City Commission:

• Unanimously passed an amendment to the shared services agreement with Lakeview. It allows the agreement to be terminated immediately with the other municipality’s consent. The amendment was a legal measure to finalize the termination of shared services.

• Appointed Acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert as zoning administrator and street administrator. She was the only candidate for both positions.