Central Montcalm wrestler Hunter Hansen being groomed for greater things

STANTON — In a high school student-athlete’s life, there comes a time when one must step through the threshold from follower to leader.

For Central Montcalm sophomore wrestler Hunter Hansen, the expectation of that threshold has come a little sooner.

This year’s Green Hornets wrestling team is made up of mostly juniors and underclassmen, with three seniors in their first year of wrestling.

While juniors Jordan Scofield, Jacob Wright and Darren Lillie are team captains, Hansen has gained respect as an unofficial leader on the team, says head coach Greg Pilkinton.

“We will have a big class of juniors graduating next year so we treat Hunter as a leader right now,” Pilkinton said. “We all recognize he will be pulling the load, so we are grooming him for that. He is beyond his years on how he helps the new kids. He’s been very important with developing young wrestlers.”

Hansen, 15, is drawn to the rugged life of the outdoors, with hunting and fishing being his hobbies away from sports. Since joining the Green Hornets wrestling team, he’s gotten to know the ruggedness of the mat too.

Hansen competed at the varsity level last year at the 152-pound weight class, a class he was bumped up to, according to Pilkington. It was a challenge for a freshman, but Pilkinton believed Hansen was up for the task.

“It’s one thing to be at 103 or 112 as a sophomore, but as 152, that’s really tough,” Pilkinton said. “Those are real hardened seniors he’s facing.”

The tougher weight class helped Hansen tremendously, even though it was challenging.

“I remember my first practice in varsity, it was way different than middle school. Bigger kids with more experience,” Hansen said. “But I got through it. I kept saying I just know it will get easier if I just stuck through it.”

Halfway through the season, Hansen got into a more comfortable mode and ended up with six wins.

“After a couple of wins, I was like, hey, I’m doing this, it’s rough, but I can do it,” Hansen said.

That experience has helped him realize other younger, more inexperienced teammates can learn from him.

“Our team is still really young and we don’t have many seniors with experience,” Hansen said. “Obviously, with a younger team, I have to go above and beyond and keep myself at a high level.”

This year, Central Montcalm has had to play from behind in every team match, considering it gives up as many as 42 points against each team because it is unable to fill seven weight classes.

On the bright side, however, head-to-head matches the Green Hornets players do compete in, they are winning more than they are losing.

“That’s all we can focus on right now,” Pilkinton said. “When we go out there, we want to try and win as many ‘heads up’ matches as we can, since we’re not filling all our weight classes.”

Pilkinton said it hasn’t been easy to keep morale up with the team considering the odds are always stacked against them, however, despite all that, his players come to practice at full tilt, and none are as more dedicated than Hansen.

“His work ethics are quite impressive. He has put in his time for development,” Pilkinton said. “The best thing about him is that he’s eager to help others, be it younger kids or older. I know, for a fact, he’ll be a great leader some day.”

Pilkinton offers his players a chance to wrestle more after the state finals are finished in March, encouraging them to participate in the Wrestling Amateur Athletics Association of Michigan (WAAM), which is a short season and tournament for individual wrestlers coordinated among a few schools. The program, which is not affiliated with Michigan High School Athletics Association, allows more chances for wrestlers to compete. Hansen was a part of WAAM last year and Pilkinton believes it has helped him tremendously.

“He started getting better, went to both of our camps this preseason. He’s stronger and technically savvy and he’s eager to learn,” Pilkinton said. “He has looked like a brand new wrestler.”

So far, Hansen has already matched the number of wins he had all season last year.

“Last year, I was really nervous, never wanted to take shots because they were so much better than me,” he said. “I’m taking more risks this year and it’s been paying off.”

Not only have his wrestling skills improved, his confidence has as well, and that’s what he looks to help with his teammates.

“I like wrestling for the camaraderie. I love that you are the only one you can depend on. If you win, it’s all yours,” Hansen said. “With teaching young wrestlers on our team, I’d say don’t be nervous and they need to stick with it because it gets easier every day. It’ll get better.”

Although his team realizes this year is preparing for next year more than competing this year, Pilkinton said his players are also excited to see the development come to fruition.

As for Hansen, no one is more excited to see him develop into a leader both on and off the mat than Pilkinton.

“He has a lot of determination,” Pilkinton said. “As a senior, it’s going to be a real fun ride with him.”