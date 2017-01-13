Funeral Notices for Jan. 13, 2017

Today

Jacob E. Barrus — 11 a.m., Trinity Church, Stanton. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Grace Hopkins — 1 p.m, Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Donna Jean (Cope) (Haney) Bacon — 2 p.m, Greenville Community Center.

Allan L. Cazier — Noon, Ray I. Booth American Legion Post 101, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Richard Eldon Chubb — 2 p.m., Blanchard American Legion Hall.

Gale Smyth — 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral.

Donald Vradenburg — 1 p.m., Grayling Free Methodist Church. (Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home, Grayling)

Mason “Dutch” Williams — Celebration of life, 1 to 4 p.m., Ionia Moose Lodge. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Sunday

Mervin “Merv” Beemer — 2 p.m, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral. (Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City)

Violet A. Linscott — 3 p.m., Beth Haven Baptist Church, Sheridan. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Melvin M. Cotton Jr., 32

SHERIDAN — Melvin M. Cotton Jr., 32, of Ithaca, died Wednesday. A memorial service celebrating Melvin’s life will be held at a later date. Simpson Family Funeral Homes is helping to celebrate Melvin’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Violet A. Linscott, 89

GREENVILLE — Violet A. Linscott, 89, died Sunday, Jan. 8. Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Beth Haven Baptist Church, Sheridan. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com.