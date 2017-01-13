Lakeview DDA receives final lakeshore development plans

LAKEVIEW — After eight months of meetings, publicinput and designing, a shoreline development plan was presented to the Lakeview Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday night.

Matthew Levandoski, a landscape architect with Prein & Newhof, a Grand Rapids-based civil engineering company, and his colleague Kim Jongsma, an urban planning and public outreach specialist, presented six areas of development they designed.

The biggest — and most expensive — project in the plan is the development of the old Bollinger’s lot. The former Chrysler dealership property is now owned by the DDA with the hope of it one day being the centerpiece of the lakefront development.

The most popular idea that came out of the public input and meetings for Bollinger’s lot was to make it a linear-style farmer’s market.

“We want to make the area as multi-use as possible,” Levandoski said. “It serves as a walkway and a farmer’s market.

Another popular idea for the Bollinger’s lot is a fountain and splash pad, which Levandoski and Jongsma implemented in the development plan along with a shelter, plaza/ice skating rink, fireplace boulder seat walls and a boardwalk with overlooks and benches.

“The whole total is about $1.22 million for that project. I would expect you would break it down into groups as more manageable projects to tackle,” Levandoski said.

The second biggest project is the implementation of a boat and seaplane dock on Tamarack Lake adjacent to the existing parking lot, a fishing dock along the alley and multi-use boardwalks and overlooks at the end of Fourth and Fifth streets. The estimated cost of that project is $720,000.

“It’s three times as long as the existing one that’s out there,” DDA board member Ransom Leppink remarked.

Levandoski said the dock could fit potentially up to 12 boats or seaplanes, and the shelter has the potential to be a fueling station.

Other projects include $276,000 of enhancements to Lake Drive, $250,000 to connect Lincoln Avenue to the lakeshore via Fourth and Fifth streets, $78,000 for two welcome plazas at the northwest and southwest ends of downtown and $330,000 of improvements to Lakeside Park.

“This is where kayak launching was important. We came to the realization (Lakeside Park) lends itself more to a natural kind of park,” Levandoski said. “We implemented another smaller splash pad since swimming was not as desirable.”

Jongsma said the No. 1 concern people had about lakeshore development was the condition of Tamarack Lake, but it was not something they were able to fix.

The combination of the six projects totals approximately $2.87 million, but Jongsma and Levandoski emphasized the numbers are flexible.

“They’re big numbers, but if you take the approach of you’re going to grow into it, I think it’s very manageable,” Levandoski said.

Jongsma suggested several grant programs the projects would qualify for, such as the Aquatic Habitat Grant Program and Waterways Program Grants,

“Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a number of good grants that a lot of your project would qualify for,” Jongsma said. “ It’s not uncommon to go for a project and not get it and then apply for it next year and get it.”

Another grant Jongsma thought would suit Lakeview’s development of Bollinger’s lot was the Community Revitalization Program.

“This one, they’ll want you to work with the community assistant team member. They really want you to have a champion really going for it,” she said. “An old car lot that is just empty now, that’s kind of a poster project for revitalization.”

Jongsma brought up additional sources of funding such as donations and fundraisers as well. She talked about how officials and residents of Muir were able to fund a $3.1 million bridge after receiving a grant from Michigan Department of Transportation.

“When I think of Lakeview, I think you could do even cooler things,” Jongsma said.