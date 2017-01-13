Lakeview offers peer mentoring program

LAKEVIEW — Lakeview Middle School speech and language pathologist Holly Bennet and social worker Kathy Hewett are teaming up to offer a peer-to-peer mentoring program.

The duo is working with a male and female group of sixth-graders to teach, implement and reinforce social and language skills they would typically learn during speech and language or social work programs.

“There was a higher need for social language intervention in sixth-grade students,” Hewett explained.

One of the unique aspects of the program is that it partners students with disabilities with general education students so they are learning from each other.

“We asked the general education teachers if they had any students who would be really good role models, contacted their parents, and sent out a permission form,” Bennet said.

They decided to hold the girls peer-to-peer mentoring on Mondays and the boys on Tuesdays so they wouldn’t be missing core classes for the program.

Bennet and Hewett presented the program and showed a sample video to the Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education during Monday evening’s regular meeting.

The video is from Everyday Speech Social Skills and addresses common social and speech problems with the same set of characters in every video.

Using the video, Hewett and Bennet showed how a student, Christine, was having issues with not being first. The video showed Christine getting upset about not being able to go first and then showed her classmates’ reactions to her outburst. After showing the wrong way to handle her emotions, the video then showed how Christine could wait for her turn.

“This is a pretty typical problem for sixth-graders,” Bennet said. “The videos can range from simple things like waiting your turn to complex-like steps to problem saving. It’s all related to any social skill you can imagine.”

Along with the video, the students complete worksheets to reinforce the skills.

The groups meet separately every other week to watch the video, and on alternate weeks, they meet together to discuss the lesson they learned the previous week. Each group session runs about 30 minutes.

Hewett and Bennet hope to modify and implement the peer-to-peer program and offer it in all three schools next year as well as staff with sensitivity training on disabilities.

“We want to thank (Lakeview Middle School Principal) Tim (Erspamer) because he’s been very supportive in the training,” Hewett said. “He’s been very willing to let us do this.”