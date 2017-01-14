Cara Wiles ‘steals’ the show in CC-C win over Vestaburg

CARSON CITY — Carson City-Crystal’s girls basketball team found themselves witnessing a school record Friday night.

The Eagles’ Cara Wiles not only scored 24 points but set a school record by getting 15 steals in a 68-13 mercy-rule win over Vestaburg.

The 15 steals surpassed a long-standing record. The former record was set by Denise Austin in the 1978-1979 season with 14.

“We started out a little slow defensively,” CC-C coach Tim Stout said. “We like to try to play at a little different pace than we were, but we got the defense going and when our defense plays at a high level offense typically follows and the leadership and defense of Cara stepping up.”

Wiles was surprised she set a new school record.

“Very,” she said. “I knew I could do it though. It’s something I’ve always worked towards.”

Wiles and her teammates used defense to their advantage, holding the Wolverines (0-10, 0-5) off the scoreboard until 5:55 was left in the second quarter. Lezlie Fairchild hit a 3-pointer for three of the five points Vestaburg scored in the half.

“We had a hard time dealing with the pressure,” Vestaburg coach Matt Koutz said. “Wiles brings it and kudos to her and her effort tonight.”

At the half the score was 27-5 Eagles and they cruised from there.

“We’re young. We’re inexperienced at the guard level,” Koutz said. “We don’t have a go-to point guard yet. We’re running a freshman there and a senior who hasn’t played point guard since she was in junior high. It’s not easy to deal with pressure. I tell my girls we’re a JV-level team playing at a varsity level.”

Stout was happy with his team.

“The offensive execution and taking quality shots,” he said. “Not all of your shots are going to fall, but quality shots was what we were looking for and we started executing better.”

Wiles not only had the 15 steals but added a game-high 24 points.

“She’s kind of the spark plug of the team. Kind of how she goes is how we go,” Stout said. “With that defensive intensity it’s a nice weapon to have, the way she pressures the ball. When we get into people like that defensively — and it’s something we hammer at in practice — she’s just a leader of the team and when she’s leading us we follow.”

Wiles was very happy with her performance.

“I feel like I played up to my potential,” she said.

Wiles led four players in double figures for CC-C (8-2, 4-2). Kaylea Stone had 12, Haleigh Hubbell added 11 and Megan Dailey added 10 more.

Fairchild led the Wolverines with five points. Four each came from Lauryn Dailey and Taylor Koutz.

“We’re going to have a lot of nights like (Friday night) where we struggle to get into our offense,” Matt Koutz said. “So we just try to get better each and every day, keep plugging along.”

The Eagles will play again Thursday at home against Montabella while the Wolverines are at Coleman on Thursday.