Carson City parks & rec priorities include new splash pad

CARSON CITY — As local municipalities and organizations continue to work together to create a new community recreation plan, financing potential upgrades has now entered the conversation.

This past week, two meetings were held that directly connected to the new collaborative Carson City Area Parks and Recreation Plan.

Carson City, in collaboration with Bloomer Township, Sparrow Carson Health and Carson City-Crystal Area Schools, has developed a new Parks and Recreation Plan to serve as a guideline in improving recreation facilities and developing new recreational opportunities.

The plan was developed after the city fielded a community survey to determine what improvements would be desired within the city’s parks system.

In creating a joint plan with Bloomer Township, which will use it to develop their own five-year master plan, both communities will eventually be eligible to submit for grant funding opportunities.

On Monday, the Carson City Council held a special meeting to hold a public hearing on the plan. With no one in attendance, the conversation was short and the hearing closed.

Mayor Bruce Tasker then opened up a quorum for a Parks and Rec Committee meeting. A motion was made that the committee “resolute to recommend to the console to resolute” the 2017-2021 Carson City Area Parks and Recreation Plan.

In a unanimous vote, the motion passed.

On Tuesday, the committee met again to begin discussing potential financing options for park improvements. City Administrator Jean Southward, met with Robert Eggers, a senior planner with Spicer Group, were present to discuss potential grant options.

Eggers recommended the city pursue a grant through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Land and Water Conservation Fund.

According to Eggers, that city could pursue a grant as high as $150,000, but would have to provide a 50 percent match.

“Whatever you ask for, you’ve got to have that match as well,” he said. “We think the city has a pretty good shot of getting the funding.”

According to Southward, the city is approaching two potential projects at the request of the community.

Based on the community survey, Southward said those two projects would consist of a splash pad and new park restroom facility.

“We did the survey for a reason, and the number on thing on that list is a bathroom,” she said. “I think we have to be mindful of that. I also think that in doing it in conjunction, treating it as a changing center, it would fit in well with the splash pad.”

In discussing potential costs, Eggers said he could see both projects reaching a total cost of at least $300,000, which would require the city to apply for the full $150,000 from the DNR.

Eggers said the deadline to apply for the grant is April 1, and the city would know whether it received the grant by December 2017.

Moving forward, Southward said the city would need to begin approaching the community for ways to raise the $150,000 match for the grant.

“I’m going to budget for this, set aside dollars, but we need to do everything we can do to bring that match down,” she said. “Donations from the community, discussions with the hospital … we’re going to have to look for some players in this.”

Carson City Councilman Tom McCrackin said he wants the community to be aware that this potential expense came at the request of the community itself.

“I just want people to understand, this is a major undertaking that comes out of the major fund,” he said. “But the community, they’ve voiced the parks highly.”

As far as the potential of a splash pad, the survey revealed it was one of the more desired new options to be offered at a city park.

“You want something visually enticing,” City Councilman Chad Parmenter said. “Obviously I don’t think we can afford something (too large), but I don’t want a cement pad with sprinklers either.”

Tasker plans to go forth with a concept plan and cost estimates will be added to the city council’s agenda at their meeting next week, as well as a resolution to approve the $4,000 grant application fee.

As for Bloomer Township and the CC-C school district, resolutions to approve the recreation plan will come forward at their next upcoming meetings.

Southward said Bloomer Township is aiming to approve a master plan in order to apply for grants, which would place a focus on creating a new connector path from the township to the parks within Carson City, so township residents would not have to risk walking alongside M-57.

To view a complete copy of the new parks and rec plan, visit www.carsoncitymi.com and click on “Parks” and then “Parks and Recreation Plan.”