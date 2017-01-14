Funeral Notices for Jan. 14, 2017

Today

Donna Jean (Cope) (Haney) Bacon — 2 p.m, Greenville Community Center.

Allan L. Cazier — Noon, Ray I. Booth American Legion Post 101, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Richard Eldon Chubb — 2 p.m., Blanchard American Legion Hall.

Gale Smyth — 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral.

Donald Vradenburg — 1 p.m., Grayling Free Methodist Church. (Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home, Grayling)

Mason “Dutch” Williams — Celebration of life, 1 to 4 p.m., Ionia Moose Lodge. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Sunday

Mervin “Merv” Beemer — 2 p.m, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral. (Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City)

Violet A. Linscott — 3 p.m., Beth Haven Baptist Church, Sheridan. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Monday

Lois Ellen Richmond — 1 p.m, Reyers North Valley Chapel, Grand Rapids.

Beth Marie Sisson — 2 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Frederick Raymond Welch — 11 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Sivert Peter Jensen, 91

GREENVILLE — Sivert Peter Jensen, 91, lifetime resident of Greenville, died Thursday. Private services are planned, and burial will be in Little Denmark Cemetery. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, is serving the Jensen family, www.hurstfh.com.

Lois Ellen Richmond, 88

GRAND RAPIDS — Lois Ellen Richmond, 88, died Thursday. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Reyers North Valley Chapel, Grand Rapids, with an hour of visitation to be held at the funeral home beginning at noon. Lois will be laid to rest in Rest Haven Memory Garden in Belding.

Beth Marie Sisson, 69

BELDING — Beth Marie Sisson, 69, of Belding, died Thursday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Private interment will be in Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, www.jffh.com.

Frederick Raymond Welch, 78

SHERIDAN — Frederick Raymond Welch, 78, of Sheridan, died Thursday. Visitation will be from 1 to 5:45 p.m. with a rosary starting at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carson City. Final interment will be at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Greenville. Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan, is celebrating Frederick’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.