Greenville’s 61-44 win over Forest Hills Northern a ‘nine-strong’ effort

GREENVILLE — On the whiteboard in the locker room were three goals written for the Yellow Jackets to attain against Forest Hills Northern on Friday night.

And they did it as a full team.

From the starters to the bench, all nine players from Greenville put in a solid effort in the team’s 61-44 win against the Huskies, Greenville senior forward Paige Hallock said.

“We had three things written on the board tonight — rebounds, poise and mental toughness — and I think we executed all three of those tonight,” said Hallock, who complimented her bench players. “Every day in practice we stress, yes, these are our five best this week, but we don’t know about next week. We don’t know if someone is going to get hurt. We need the next person up.

“So, I think everyone in practice, whether you’re on the starting five or on that bench, everyone pushes each of us to get better and I think that’s our strong suit because a lot of teams don’t have that,” she added.

Using an 11-1 scoring run in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets opened up a 21-10 lead. After an impressive drive to the paint bucket by senior guard Landon Kemp, her sister, sophomore point guard Adele Kemp, followed it up with a three-pointer to give Greenville a 26-14 lead.

Mallory Hinken came off the bench and provided a spark for the team in the first half, scoring six points. She finished the game with 10 points and three rebounds.

“I was really impressed with our entire bench. I thought all four girls that came off the bench contributed,” Greenville head coach Eric Nichols said. “They did a great job, whether it be on the defensive glass, we got 10 points out of Mallory Hinken tonight and I thought Tessa Tobey was very good, as well. That’s what we talked about, being nine-strong, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Huskies were only able to pull within eight in the third quarter and managed to stick around towards the middle of the fourth quarter until Yellow Jackets junior point guard Tessa Tobey came off the bench and nailed a three-pointer from a Landon Kemp pass that pushed Greenville’s lead to 54-41 with 2:29 to play.

Another Greenville bench player — junior Emma Fowler — capped off the scoring for the team with an impressive three-pointer with 31 seconds left in the game.

Making the extra pass was one of the keys to Greenville’s all-around effort against the Huskies, said Hallock, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.