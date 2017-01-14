Lack of effort dooms Greenville in 52-39 loss to Forest Hills Northern

GREENVILLE — In order to win in basketball, effort has to be given in all four quarters.

For the Greenville boys basketball team, the needed effort waned in the second half Friday night against Forest Hills Northern, resulting in a 52-39 loss at home to drop the Yellow Jackets to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the Ottawa-Kent White Conference.

Greenville coach Mark Haist was expecting a difficult game against the athletic Huskies, but seeing his team lose its gusto was the most disappointing part of the loss.

“(The Huskies) gave us fits, but we played well in the first quarter and they got into us a little bit, but I was disappointed that we hung our heads and spent the third quarter asking the kids to work hard,” Haist said. “There’s no excuse to not working hard.”

Despite just scoring five points in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets were only down 25-17 at halftime, but Northern came out of the gate in the start of the third quarter to push the lead to 30-17 and then went on a 7-0 run to end the third quarter.

The teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter, with Greenville outscoring the Huskies 15-12.

Haist was hoping his team would carry over the momentum from Tuesday’s comeback win against Cedar Springs, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“We weren’t that far off that game and we could’ve competed a lot better than we did and we just didn’t compete tonight. It was kind of frustrating.”

Haist said he hopes his players can learn from this game, most importantly with giving more effort and having more confidence.

“I can accept mistakes and we gotta learn from them a little quicker than we did. In the third quarter and the fourth quarter, we handled it, so hopefully we can grow from that,” he said. “These kids have struggled to have success over the years. So, sometimes learning how to win is part of the battle, but you’re not going to do it without working hard and believing in yourself.”

Keegan Goetz finished with 13 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, followed by Cameron Heppe with 10 points. Nathan Kubec came off the bench and collected five points, two rebounds and one steal for Greenville.

The Huskies were led by Will Hawkins with 12 points and Brent Summerfield with 10.

The Yellow Jackets will host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.