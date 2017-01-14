Learn about tea Tuesday at the Greenville library

GREENVILLE — Tuesday evening is tea time.

Cynthia Wedge, the owner of English Cottage Tea in Grand Rapids, will be at the Flat River Community Library at 6:30 p.m. to give a presentation about tea, including the different varieties, its history and its health benefits.

Attendees to the event will also have the chance to sample different kinds of tea, including black tea, green tea and other types.

Library Director Laura Powers said the idea for the event originated from a patron a few months ago.

“We thought it was such a great idea. We like to meet patrons’ requests when we can so I was really excited when we found someone who could do this type of program,” she said.

The event will take place in the Stafford Community Room, as do many of the library’s programs.

“It’s a program we designed for adults but if there are teenagers interested in the program topic, they would certainly be welcome to attend as well,” Powers said.

The event isn’t tied to a specific book but there is a display in the library “of materials that relate to (tea).”

“Whenever we offer a program we try to showcase the materials related to it so that way if people are interested in the topic, they can keep learning more and engaging with it,” she said.

Programs like this, Powers said, are a chance for people in the community to come learn new things and be entertained for free. It also gives people the chance to find topics they’re interested in, even if by accident.

“That’s one of the things that’s great about the library is that nearly all of our events are free to attend,” she said. “It’s a chance to get out of the house, learn something new, engage with the community, meet new people and you really don’t have to spend anything to do it.”

According to Powers, January is hot tea month, which she said makes it a good time to have an event like this.

“Especially with this weather, what’s more fitting?” she asked.

Wedge became interested in loose leaf tea about 10 years ago when she was living on the east coast of the United States. She moved back to Grand Rapids to find there aren’t as many tea houses in the area as there were on the east coast and she realized she would like to have her own tea house.

Some of the different teas Wedge carries in her shop at 855 Arlington off of Plainfield are imported from Germany, as she said the guidelines for the use of herbicides and pesticides are more stringent there and the teas are clean of harsh chemicals.

“You’re able to have the benefits of the tea leaves, but you’re not getting the harmful chemicals from the tea you bought at the grocery store or wherever else,” she said.

In addition to selling loose leaf teas, Wedge also puts on private tea parties by appointment.

“Several times throughout the year I will sponsor or host themed teas,” she said. “I’ve done Titanic teas, Civil War teas, Downton Abbey teas, Jane Austen teas … things like that.”

Call the library at (616) 754-6359 for more information.