MAISD to benefit from 3-year sex ed grant

STANTON — The Montcalm Area Intermediate School District has been awarded a grant that was given to only 19 other districts nationwide.

The Sexual Risk Avoidance Education Grant provides sexual risk avoidance education for special education students in self-contained classrooms, which have smaller groups of students.

In general education classrooms, the average number of students typically hovers between 20 and 30. In a self-contained classroom, the average count is five to 10 students. The idea behind a self-contained classroom is that students get individualized attention and more access to support.

The sex ed curriculum is an evidence-based abstinence approach to teen pregnancy, HIV and sexually transmitted infections published by California-based Education, Training and Research (ERT) publishers. It’s called “Making a Difference!”

In addition to Montcalm County, Kent and Ionia counties will have access to the grant funding as well.

According to Cheryl Blair, a health education consultant for Kent Intermediate School District, there are currently nine districts in the three counties whose boards have approved the curriculum. She expects more districts in those counties will approve the curriculum after they have board meetings later this month.

“They really want students to be careful with their bodies and their lives, at least until they’re out of school and can be financially capable of managing a relationship and a pregnancy and a baby …” she said.

The grant allows districts to focus on high school students specifically, but in some cases students who are a year or two post-high school can qualify for the programs as well.

Blair said the grant will focus on special education students with mild to moderate cognitive impairments.

According to Jodi Willard, associate superintendent of special education for the MAISD, the curriculum is the same curriculum that Montcalm County schools are already using; it’s just been modified to fit the needs of the students with special needs.

“We’ve been working with special education teachers to make the minor modifications that would be needed,” Blair said. “So if the words are too large, it’s a concept they’re not clear on … mildly impaired students might understand an infection so if you talk about HIV or sexually transmitted infections, they might understand.”

If a student can’t understand the concept being explained, then the curriculum modifications allow the educator to break it down even further to something understandable.

Educators in charge of teaching the curriculum are contracted through Kent County. The grant is funded for three years and pays for the contracted educators.

The curriculum covers puberty, reproductive health, sexuality, healthy relationships and sexually transmitted infections.

“The curriculum really is aligned around what we already present for sex (education) but it’s being presented by someone who is well trained,” Willard said. “Based on research, our students with disabilities are the population that’s easily targeted. It’s just helping them be aware of those signs and what they need to do to advocate for themselves if they’re in a situation they feel is unsafe for them.”

Blair said the YWCA will also be contracted as part of the grant to teach the final two classes about “keeping your body safe from being coerced into being sexually active or to be in a violent situation and how to get out of it and how to get to the YWCA if you need to for rape assessment.”

Another part of the grant is focused on positive youth development.

“The rationale behind that is students who are positively engaged in their community and in their school are going to be busy, active kids and they’re not going to be as likely as becoming coerced into being sexually active,” she said. “Our special (education) students are more likely to be coerced into being sexually active …”

The grant funds some activities too, such as the Best Prom Ever in Sparta on April 22, a free dinner-dance event for adults and high school students with disabilities. This year’s theme is Star Wars. There is another dinner-dance event in the fall along the same lines.

“It gets the students working together collaboratively and developing different components for what you need for prom,” she said.