IN BRIEF: Belding board approves prom site

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 8:28 pm on Monday, January 16, 2017

BELDING — The financial problems that Grand Volute Catering & Event Center in Lowell is experiencing has created a ripple effect that has reached Belding.

Originally, the committee for the prom at Belding High School had planned to hold the prom dance at the Grand Volute. However, given the recent struggles Grand Volute is having financially and with bankruptcy, that site will need to be changed.

During a regular meeting of the Belding Board of Education Monday evening, the board approved a motion to allow the prom to be held in The Wave Room at Celebration Cinema North, located on the East Beltline. The tickets are all pre-sale based, so administrators at the high school will know who to expect at the event and will follow up with parents to confirm absences if those students don’t arrive to the dance by the cutoff time of 9:30 p.m.

