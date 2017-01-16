IN BRIEF: Howard City village manager unexpectedly resigns

HOWARD CITY — After two years on the job, this village’s manager unexpectedly announced his resignation tonight.

Randy Heckman was elected village president in November 2014 and was hired as village manager in December 2014.

At the end of tonight’s regular Howard City Village Council meeting, Heckman read an emotional prepared statement stating his unhappiness with the village’s Department of Public Works Director Michael Van Wagner, who in November 2016 accused Heckman of failing to comply with backflow device testing requirements at Heckman Funeral Home in downtown Howard City.

Heckman then announced he would be resigning as village manager due to becoming overwhelmed with his manager duties in addition to owning and operating two businesses — Heckman Funeral Home and Heckman Lawn Care and Snowplowing — as well as other factors.

In light of Heckman’s surprise announcement, the Village Council voted to have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the process of hiring a new village manager.

Heckman will stay on as manager through the transition. He will also stay on in his elected capacity as village president.

See Wednesday’s Daily News for a complete story.