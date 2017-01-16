JUST IN: Two involved in rollover crash in Eureka Township

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — Two men were involved in a rollover crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Greenville Road (M-91) and Jenks Road.

They were headed south on Greenville Road in a tan Chevy Blazer and, according to Deputy Director of Greenville Department of Public Safety Dennis Magirl, lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions.

Magirl said the vehicle skidded off the roadway and rolled over into the front yard of the house at 11532 Greenville Road. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 12:01 p.m. by Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

The men were both extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported via Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services to Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville. The passenger was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene and refused medical treatment, according to Belding Fire Chief Gregg Moore.

Also responding to the scene were the Belding Fire Department and the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.