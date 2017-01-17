Belding begins mascot search

BELDING — The search is on for the next Belding mascot.

Belding Area School has put together an online survey for community members, students and staff, which gives people the chance to submit an idea for the mascot and explain why.

High School Principal Michael Ostrander is also putting together a group of students to brainstorm ideas for the mascot and art. Students on the committee will be given the chance to narrow down the suggestions to a smaller number. Ostrander doesn’t have a firm number in mind, but he thinks it will probably be somewhere between eight and 12 ideas.

Ostrander encourages the community to take the survey and to participate in the discussion. He said there are no favorites at this point and the district does not have anything in mind for what the mascot will be.

“In a week, we’ve had about 1,000 suggestions already which is great,” he said. “It’s great to hear what (people are) thinking and what kind of ideas they have.”

Ostrander said he thinks it’s of the utmost importance that the students’ voices are heard in terms of finding a new mascot.

After narrowing down the group of mascot ideas to a more manageable number, the next step will be to pick the top four or five ideas and start soliciting for artwork to go along with the ideas.

“I think a lot of people are visual. A mascot, once they see a picture along with it, might be more meaningful than a word or a name,” he said. “We’re going forward with that and our hope is to have everything in place, done and ready by the time we get to spring break.”

Ostrander wants to get a feel for what all of the students, kindergarten through 12th grade, want in terms of a new mascot.

Part of the process will also include going through the district to see what still bears the Redskins name or Native American insignia so administrators can evaluate what needs to be changed and the financial implications of those changes.

“What we found is it’s not really as much as we think,” he said. “There are some things that need to be updated, but it’s not overwhelming.”

Some funding might be available for the district to help alleviate financial concerns.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Council reached an agreement with the state of Michigan that could give five schools access to resources to change their Native American mascots.

The agreement comes after an amendment approved by the federal government which puts a portion of state revenue sharing into a fund dedicated to fostering relationships and understanding Native American history. Up to $500,000 of the tribe’s revenue sharing could go in the newly created fund called the Michigan Native American Heritage Fund.

Superintendent Brent Noskey said he’s already been in touch with the tribal chair of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Council, Jamie Stuck, and Stuck encouraged him to apply for funding to help offset the cost of the change.

“He’s all about us applying for this,” he said. “We’re in the process right now of looking at signage and our uniforms. It sounds very favorable that we could get some of that money.”

Noskey said it’s his goal not to use any tax dollars from community members to make the changes within the district and he hopes to pursue grant funding and other sources to cover costs of making mascot changes.