Funeral Notices for Jan. 17, 2017

Today

John “Tom” Thomas VanWagoner — 2 p.m., Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford.

Wednesday

Wayne M. Korf — 11 a.m., Stanton First Congregational Church. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Robert Lee Wyckoff — 2 p.m., Mohnke Funeral Home, Big Rapids.

Thursday

Rose Marie Sochor — 2 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Cedar Springs. (Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs)

Wayne M. Korf, 72

SHERIDAN — Wayne M. Korf, 72, of Orleans, died Saturday. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral services for Wayne will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Stanton First Congregational Church. Simpson Family Funeral Home is helping to celebrate Wayne’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Christina Ann (Coleman) Lynn, 37

CARSON CITY — Christina Ann (Coleman) Lynn, 37, of Carson City, formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Thursday. Memorial services were held Jan. 16 at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. Interment will be held at a later time in Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Rose Marie Sochor, 86

CEDAR SPRINGS — Rose Marie Sochor, 86 of Gowen, died Saturday. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs, where a rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John Paul II Church, Cedar Springs, with viewing beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in St. Margaret’s Cemetery, Harvard.

John “Tom” Thomas VanWagoner

ROCKFORD — John “Tom” Thomas VanWagoner died Thursday. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. today at Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford. Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.pedersonfuneralhome.com.

Robert Lee Wyckoff, 88

BIG RAPIDS — Robert Lee Wyckoff, 88, died in Big Rapids on Friday. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Following a brief ceremony, the family will be available for visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Mohnke Funeral Home, Big Rapids, www.mohnkefuneralhome.com.