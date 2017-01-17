Greenville DDA sees first designs for historical signs

GREENVILLE — With street lights, cars and trucks passing by and not a horse in sight, it’s not easy to picture Lafayette Street the way it may have been when it was first created more than 170 years ago.

But soon, as patrons walk along either end of the downtown street, several lessons in history will be waiting for them at their leisure.

During the Jan. 10 meeting of the Greenville Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Kelly Worden, a historian with the Flat River Historical Society and Museum, presented the first conceptual design of one of four historical decorative signs that will be placed on either side of Lafayette Street.

“What you see is probably going to be the general theme on all four signs, so each sign will have the basic Greenville dates and a picture of John Green,” she said. “If you want, the content can change, the photos can change. All four will eventually be designed in the landscape position.”

Worden said the Society and Museum, which have been tasked by the DDA with designing the signs, as well as providing photos and information, has worked with Greenville resident Ryan Lee, a designer and senior associate with KPMG of Grand Rapids, who is volunteering his time to design the signs.

“Since our last meeting, Kelly has worked with Ryan Lee to put together a mockup of the perspective for a more completed design,” DDA Chairman David Ralph said. “That will give them an opportunity to work toward finishing up the other panels that we’ve conceptualized so far. Then hopefully at our next meeting, we’ll have a set of plans to forward on to a sign company.”

The first design presented by Worden featured four images, consisting of a map of downtown Greenville, the earliest known photo of the city taken in 1868, a photo of the street in the early 1900s, and a photo of the Northern Hotel, which preceded the Winter Inn until it burned down in 1900.

With a green-colored banner featuring the city’s name in bold white letters, as well as the only known photo of the city’s founder, John Green, the design sat well with the DDA.

“It’s really done, very very well,” DDA member Wendy Gladding said. “I love the colors, I think they are very fitting.”

Ralph said the first design seemed to fit well with what the DDA was originally envisioning when first approached with the project by Society and Museum President Keith Hudson.

“This is our centerpiece concept of providing the general history of the area, with an initial background on how Lafayette Street came to be,” Ralph said.

Mayor John Hoppough said he felt the information on the design was just enough not to overwhelm the casual passerby.

“I do like the idea that it is not quite as wordy, but the information that is there is great,” he said.

Worden will continue to work with Lee on designing all four signs in total, with an objective to present them to the board at their February meeting.

“I think I’m good, as long as the basic concept is OK,” she said.

Without a vote, the DDA reached a consensus that the design presented by Worden was acceptable.