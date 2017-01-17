IN BRIEF: Belding council approves special event application
By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 9:08 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2017
BELDING — During a regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Belding City Council approved a special event application for the Belding Beatnik Bazaar and Farmers Market.
The council also approved bylaws for the Alvah N. Belding Library which includes information on compensation for the library director. The bylaws were originally written in 2004 and totaled only three pages. The template was updated in 2012 and again at a special meeting of the library advisory board in January.
