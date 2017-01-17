IN BRIEF: Belding council approves special event application

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 9:08 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

BELDING — During a regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Belding City Council approved a special event application for the Belding Beatnik Bazaar and Farmers Market.

The council also approved bylaws for the Alvah N. Belding Library which includes information on compensation for the library director. The bylaws were originally written in 2004 and totaled only three pages. The template was updated in 2012 and again at a special meeting of the library advisory board in January.

About the Author

Emilee Nielsen

Emilee Nielsen covers the Belding area and education issues for The Daily News. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from GHS in 2007. She earned a bachelor's degree in professional writing with an emphasis on journalism from Grand Valley State University. Her body of work includes a stint with the Grand Rapids-based citizen journalism platform, The Rapidian.

Emilee Nielsen has written 331 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)