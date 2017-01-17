IN BRIEF: Greenville City Council approves MDOT resolution

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to designate three city officials to apply for permits associated with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

According to City Manager George Bosanic, the three individuals authorized to request permits and act on the city’s behalf for things such as emergency utility work, tree trimming, hanging of banners, and road closures, are Director of the Department of Public Services Tom Pollock, City Engineer Doug Hinken, and Bosanic himself.

According to Hinken, the resolution voted on by the city council is required every five years by MDOT in order to properly comply with the organization.

“Anything we do to close off the road needs a permit, and this offers the city manager, city engineer, and director of public services the ability to do that,” Hinken said.