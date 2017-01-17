IN BRIEF: Greenville City Council approves MDOT resolution

By Cory Smith • Last Updated 8:35 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to designate three city officials to apply for permits associated with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

According to City Manager George Bosanic, the three individuals authorized to request permits and act on the city’s behalf for things such as emergency utility work, tree trimming, hanging of banners, and road closures, are Director of the Department of Public Services Tom Pollock, City Engineer Doug Hinken, and Bosanic himself.

According to Hinken, the resolution voted on by the city council is required every five years by MDOT in order to properly comply with the organization.

“Anything we do to close off the road needs a permit, and this offers the city  manager, city engineer, and director of public services the ability to do that,” Hinken said.

 

About the Author

Cory Smith

Cory is the Greenville beat reporter for The Daily News. He also covers the Carson City area and specializes in photography and multimedia. Cory is a hometown kid, having graduated from Greenville High School in 2004. He then went on to study journalism at Michigan State University where he also played trumpet and marched as a member of the Spartan Marching Band for four years.

Cory Smith has written 1297 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)