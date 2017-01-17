JUST IN: Grand Rapids woman involved in one-car crash

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — A Grand Rapids woman was involved in a one-car crash Tuesday morning while negotiating a curve on Satterlee and Baldwin Roads, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Vanvels, 28, was driving her silver 2015 GMC Yukon Denali southbound on Satterlee Road when she failed to negotiate the curve, left the roadway and struck a tree. Vanvels was taken to United Memorial Hospital by Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services for evaluation.

Icy roads were a factor in the crash, which occurred at approximately 10:54 a.m.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety also assisted at the scene.