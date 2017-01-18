Area wrestling coaches happy with Sparta wrestling invitational

SPARTA — Out of the three area coaches who had teams in the Sparta Invitational wresting tournament Saturday, none said they were really disappointed in their teams.

Belding, Lakeview and Tri County were among the 17 teams at Sparta, which was an individual tournament, even though team scores were kept.

Belding had one winner. Mitchell Ward won the 171-pound division after beating Jay Thursh of Farwell 1-0.

Jonathan Silva took fourth after losing the 140-pound third-place match 6-2 to Denny Carr of Kent City. Dalton Riches also took fourth, losing the 285-pound third- place match to Dovell Wilson of Muskegon by getting pinned in 3: 06.

Jaycee Frisbie got a fifth in the 215-pound class, beating Gabriel Castro of Grant 3-2.

Taking sixth for Belding was Maison Krieger in the 125-pound division, Tyler Smith in the 145pound class and Brayden Harwood in the 152-pound division.

“I think we wrestled pretty well,” Belding coach Art Ward said. “We saw some different aspects. We had some kids at different weights than we normally do.”

Ward said he was hoping his son, Mitch, realized how good he was.

“Mitch, my son, made the finals for the second week in a row,” Art Ward said. “I’m hoping for him he’s decided that’s where I’m supposed to be because a lot of these kids, they place where they think they should and that’s half the battle right there of where do you think you belong and if you do that you start to see a little more success.”

Lakeview had only three wrestlers get to the medal round.

Curtis Perry won the 103-pound weight class and Dan Steele took third in the 152-pound class with a pin over Harwood.

James Smith took second in the 215-pound class. He was injured in the final match. Lakeview coach Todd Barton said he twisted his right ankle. It was not known if Smith would wrestle at the Ravenna quadrangular Wednesday.

“We had a pretty rough day. We got beat up pretty good,” Barton said. “We came away with three medals, so not horrible.”

The Vikings ended up getting five medalists. Lucas Prater and Dakota Greer won their weight classes, while Ben Behrenwald lost his finals match and Parker Martin and Tanner Astrauskas won their third-place matches.

“Those two wrestled great, Lucas and Dakota,” Tri County coach Corey Renner said. “ They always do. Benny wrestled pretty good. They wrestled pretty good. A little disappointed. I thought they (Tri County) would do a little better than they did. We’ll get things straightened out hopefully by the end of the year.”

Belding will head to Spring Lake while Tri County heads to Grant Wednesday.