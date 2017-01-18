Belding Board of Education organizes for new term

BELDING — Three people were sworn in on the Belding Area Schools Board of Education on Monday evening; although only one of the faces was new to the board.

Terry Boni and Debra Bach were sworn in to start their new terms on the board. A new addition to the board, Kate Feuerstein, was also sworn in to start her term.

The board also held its regular organizational section of the meeting, where members voted on officers of the board, committees and the time and place of the meetings.

Tim Flynn was re-elected as board president, as was Bach as vice president and Boni as treasurer. Doug Lamborne was elected as secretary.

“Thank you to you, Mr. Flynn, for your willingness to serve another year as board president,” Bach said. “I don’t think, unless you’ve actually done the position, people actually realize how much time goes in behind the scenes. I know that the past year involved a lot.”

Superintendent Brent Noskey took a moment to hand out envelopes to the board members to recognize their service to the school district as part of School Board Recognition Month.

“Being a school board member is not a glamorous position. Much of our public doesn’t understand the amount of time that is invested, so we do want to thank all of you for dedicating yourselves to Belding Area Schools,” he said.

Mascot

Noskey updated the board about the process of finding a new mascot, which the district is hoping to wrap up by the beginning of March. He said the deadline was chosen because many student-athletes will begin participating in sports camps soon and coaches would like new T-shirts and uniforms to feature the new mascot and art.

Woodview happenings

Woodview Elementary School Principal Bruce Cook stood to address the board members and the small audience of the public who were able to traverse icy roads to attend the meeting.

He gave an update of the different goings-on at the school, including the generosity of students and the community in helping the school raise over 5,000 items for a Thanksgiving food drive. Their goal was 2,500 items.

Cook also told the board about the success students are having with the Accelerated Reader program. He credits Jennifer Feuerstein, a teacher at Woodview, for helping to motivate students to read outside of school. He said Feuerstein has been making certificates for students who continue to set and meet reading goals as part of the program to boost their sense of achievement.

Transportation thanks

Noskey also took a moment during to thank Robert Doty, a mechanic in the transportation department, as well as all the bus drivers in the district. He said road conditions Monday after school was dismissed early were “pretty dicey” and that they worked to “calm the kids” and to keep buses on the roads.