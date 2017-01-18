Funeral Notices for Jan. 18, 2017

Today

Wayne M. Korf — 11 a.m., Stanton First Congregational Church. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Robert Lee Wyckoff — 2 p.m., Mohnke Funeral Home, Big Rapids.

Thursday

Rose Marie Sochor — 2 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Cedar Springs. (Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs)

Friday

Stanley Asa Delo — 1 p.m., Clark Family Funeral Chapel, Mount Pleasant.

Dorothy L. Horvath — 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Robert Neve — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Stanley Asa Delo, 81

MOUNT PLEASANT — Stanley Asa Delo, 81, of Blanchard, died Monday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, Mount Pleasant. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Visitation will also continue at noon Friday until the time of the service. Services entrusted to Clark Family Funeral Chapel, Mount Pleasant, www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

Dorothy L. Horvath, 86

BELDING — Dorothy L. Horvath, 86, of Belding, died Tuesday. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Belding. Visitation will from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursda with a rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday.

Robert Neve, 69

BELDING — Robert Neve, 69, of Lake, formerly of Orleans, died Monday. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. at Shiloh Community Church. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Todd Mitchell (Molson) Olsen, 49

STANTON — Todd Mitchell (Molson) Olsen 49, died Sunday. A memorial and celebration of Todd’s life will be held at a later date. Barden Funeral Home has been entrusted with Todd’s arrangements, www.bardenfuneralhome.com.