Greenville police chief appears in court on felony fraud charge

By Cory Smith and Elisabeth Waldon

Daily News staff writers

STANTON— Greenville Director of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss sat silently Tuesday alongside his attorney during a court hearing that lasted less than two minutes.

Reiss, 50, of Greenville, was arraigned Jan. 4 in Montcalm County’s 64B District Court on a charge of felony healthcare fraud.

On Tuesday, his attorney, Curt Benson of Grand Rapids, met with Kent County Special Assistant Prosecutor Dan Helmer for a probable cause conference.

After the conference, Helmer asked Judge Donald Hemingsen for additional time in rescheduling Reiss’ preliminary examination, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 23.

“We’d like to set this matter for preliminary examination, however, due to the amount of evidence in this case and the fact that Mr. Benson just filed an appearance today, I would stipulate that we set this for an additional week out, which would be Feb. 6, if the court would grant that,” Helmer said.

Benson agreed with Helmer’s request. Hemingsen scheduled the hearing for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6.

According to Benson, pushing the preliminary hearing out three weeks from Tuesday added an additional week to the standard two-week time period normally given between a probable cause conference and preliminary hearing.

“It’s an insurance fraud case, there are just so many documents (to review),” he told The Daily News.

The charge of concealing information/failing to inform alleges that Reiss failed to inform his insurance provider that he and his ex-wife Christine Jansiewicz Reiss, 47, of Grand Haven, divorced in 2014, meaning Christine had allegedly illegally remained on Reiss’ health insurance plan.

Reiss, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted. His ex-wife is charged with making a false claim of healthcare fraud, also a four-year felony.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is acting as special prosecutor for the case. According to Kent County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker, the alleged crime occurred from September 2014 to October 2015. The insurance company discovered the alleged crime.

The Michigan State Police is in charge of the investigation.

Reiss was hired as director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety in August 2013.

According to Reiss’ personnel file, which The Daily News obtained via a Freedom Of Information Act request, Reiss checked his martial status box as “married” on a Greenville employment life insurance form on May 14, 2014, but he wrote a note next to the box stating, “Filed for divorce Feb. 18, 2014.”

A National Medical Support notice to withhold from Reiss’ healthcare coverage was issued by Montcalm County Friend of the Court on Aug. 21, 2014, as part of divorce proceedings. The order required any children involved in the marriage to be enrolled in all health coverages available to Reiss.

Reiss’ personnel file contains several letters of commendation, including a letter from the Riverside Police Department in 2009; a letter from Dayton, Ohio Police Chief Richard Biehl in 2011; a letter from Grand Haven City Manager Patrick McGinnis in 2012; and an undated letter from Ottawa County’s 20th Circuit Court Judge Jon Hulsing.

According to Greenville City Manager George Bosanic, Reiss has been utilizing vacation, personal and sick days since a warrant was first issued for Reiss in December 2016.

At this time, Reiss has not been placed on administrative leave, and remains director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety.