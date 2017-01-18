IN BRIEF: Howard City to advertise for full-time village manager

HOWARD CITY — This village may soon have a full-time manager again for the first time in six years.

The Howard City Village Council during a special meeting Wednesday night unanimously agreed to advertise for a full-time village manager after current Village Manager Randy Heckman announced his resignation Monday. Heckman will stay on as manager until the position is filled. He will also remain in his elected capacity as village president.

Howard City hasn’t had a full-time manager since Mark Rambo left in 2011 to take another job.

The manager job will be advertised starting next week in local newspapers and through the Michigan Municipal League. Council members agreed the pay would be based on qualifications and would be competitive with neighboring communities.

Lakeview Village Manager Shay Gallagher was recently hired full-time at a starting salary of $48,500.

See Friday’s Daily News for a complete story.