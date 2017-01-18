JUST IN: Greenville man dies after car crashes into tree

ADA TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Greenville man died after his car struck a tree Tuesday.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff Department responded to a single-car crash at 4:53 p.m. at Honey Creek Ave NE, north of Knapp St., where Patrick Wayne Cardenas, 59, lost control of a 2006 black Volvo and crashed into a tree.

Cardenas died on scene from injuries sustained in the accident. He was wearing his seatbelt.