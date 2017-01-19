Funeral Notices for Jan. 19, 2017

Today

Rose Marie Sochor — 2 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Cedar Springs. (Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs)

Friday

Stanley Asa Delo — 1 p.m., Clark Family Funeral Chapel, Mount Pleasant.

Dorothy L. Horvath — 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Robert Neve — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

LAKEVIEW — Kimberly Mae Newland, 53, of Lakeview, died Monday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Lakeview Baptist Church. The family will be accepting friends for visitation one hour prior the service. Graveside services will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.