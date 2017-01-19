Greenville water department backup operator recognized

GREENVILLE — Matt Nielsen knows the ins and outs of this city’s water system — and based on recent test scores, he may know it better than anyone.

During Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting, Nielsen was awarded a certificate of recognition from Public Services Department Superintendent Tom Pollock, based upon completing his qualifications to become the water department’s new backup operator.

According to Pollock, Nielsen had to pass two exams to become certified by the state to become the S-4, D-4 water operator, which also allows him to serve as the backup water operator for the city.

Pollock said Nielsen completed both tests finishing in the top three statewide.

“The city wishes to congratulate you Matt and commend you for showing initiative and self-motivation to prepare yourself for the exams, and for your dedication to the water department and the city of Greenville,” Pollock said. “The level of commitment for Matt to do this in one year’s time, he took it upon himself to study hard, in his spare time, whenever he had a moment. He went above and beyond.”

Nielsen was hired into the water department in April 2016 and has worked for the Public Services Department since 2008.

After being promoted to the water department, Pollock said it would be difficult to find another employee who works as hard as Nielsen.

“I want to commend him for what drove this, and that’s his commitment,” Pollock said. “His commitment to himself, which makes him the employee that he is, his commitment to the city of Greenville, his employer, that makes him who he is, and his commitment to the residents of this city, to hold himself to the highest standard.”

City Manager George Bosanic said when he was informed of Nielsen’s successful exam scores, he wasn’t surprised in the least.

“What was particularly striking, I think, is that Matt is a dedicated employee not only for the Public Services Department but to the city of Greenville,” he said. “I have noticed over the years how Matt goes above and beyond what is necessary to make things better on a day-to-day basis.”

In thanking the City Council for the recognition, Nielsen said the city should be recognized for giving him the opportunity to advance.

“I started out in 2008 working for the city … being here, it’s given me the opportunity to move up, with new responsibilities. Thank you,” he said.

In closing comments, each member of the City Council thanked Nielsen for his dedication.

“Matt, again, for your level of commitment to the city, we are all very grateful for your service,” Councilman Mark Lehman said.