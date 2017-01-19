IN BRIEF: Carson City-Crystal Area Schools approve city recreation plan

CARSON CITY— The Carson City-Crystal Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve this city’s new recreation plan.

The five-year Carson City Recreation Plan is a joint effort between the city, Bloomer Township, Sparrow Carson Hospital and the school district to improve the city’s parks.

By involving entities outside of the city, officials believe they will have a better chance at being approved for future grants through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, with an initial target of estimated total funds needed to build a new bathroom complex and splash pad at $300,000.

“The more people and organizations you have in support of your plan, the more points you get in the grant application process,” Carson City Mayor Bruce Tasker said.

In approving the resolution, the school district is not committing any funds to the city at this time, but rather pledging support to the city’s recreation plan.