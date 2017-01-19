Lakeview shakes off snow-day rust to earn fifth win

LAKEVIEW — It’s been a work in progress all season for Pete Wurm to find consistency for his Lakeview boys basketball team, but the Wildcats put together a solid 52-31 win against Montabella Wednesday.

After building a 28-16 lead in the third quarter, the Mustangs (0-6 overall, 0-3 MSAC) made a scoring run to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 28-22 with 3:54 to go in the quarter. However, Lakeview’s offense sparked up again, making an 8-0 run that included a big three-pointer from Lakeview senior guard Zach Hamlin that knocked the momentum out of Montabella.

“We came out after halftime and played really well there for a few minutes and were able to get back into the game,” Montabella coach Jared Simon said. “But mental lapses killed us.”

A 17-4 scoring run, that included many scoring fouls by the Wildcats, essentially put the game away.

For Lakeview (5-3 overall, 3-1 CSAA-Silver), getting the entire team playing together again was key to the Wildcats building momentum for Friday’s big game against Holton, Wurm said.

“I knew tonight would be good chance to get our team back on track and we have a big game on Friday and I thought tonight would be a good game to try everything out, see where we were, see what we need to work on. Luckily, we were able to,” Wurm said. “We got that big win against Kent City (Jan. 6), a comeback win. That was huge. Then they beat Morley, so now there’s a three-way tie at the top. Friday’s game is extremely important because we want to be in control going into the second round of league games and want to control our own destiny.”

Senior forward David Larson led all scorers with 12 points. Drew Bannen got a double-double, scoring 10 points and collecting 11 rebounds, while senior Caleb Cavendish came off the bench and scored nine points and getting four rebounds for Lakeview.

Wurm said he liked seeing players like Bannen and Cavendish step up in a game where Lakeview’s usual offensive weapon, junior Keola Kaaikala, struggled, scoring only one point.

“Caleb Cavendish has gotten a lot more active this year, which we need that,” Wurm said. “He does a lot of different things on the floor, the dirty things, the things you don’t get the glory for. He does a lot of that for us.”

Cavendish said this game was perhaps his best offensive game all year.

“The starters got a good lead so the bench players could come in. All the guards were making good passes to me,” Cavendish said. “Shots were falling for me. It was good work with the other teammates. It’s probably one of my best games, scoring-wise.”

Bannen, Wurm said, has been on top of his game.

“I told him he’s playing the best basketball I’ve seen him play over the four years I’ve had him,” Wurm said about Bannen. “He had games he’d score 25-28 points, but he’s a kid who sometimes will take a play off every now and then and kind of watch the ball. But the last three games, he hasn’t done that.”

For the Mustangs, the schedule doesn’t get any easier with Montabella traveling to Carson City-Crystal to play a hot Eagles team.

“I told my guys that we need to play our best game against them because they’re going to be the best team we’ve seen all year,” Simon said about Carson City-Crystal. We’re going to be the smaller team against everyone we play so they know if they want to win, they have to play their best.

“We only have three seniors so our youth shows and it did again tonight,” Simon added. “Our biggest problem is figuring out how to win on the varsity level. We need to play a full 32 minutes.”

The Mustangs were led by sophomore guard Connor Riley, who had 10 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Zach Carpenter, who has been recovering from the flu, scored six points and collected three rebounds, and Cody Christensen and Jordan Balhorn each had four points for Montabella.