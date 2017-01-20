Funeral Notices for Jan. 20, 2017

Today

Stanley Asa Delo — 1 p.m., Clark Family Funeral Chapel, Mount Pleasant.

Dorothy L. Horvath — 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Robert Neve — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Kimberly Mae Newland — 11 a.m., Lakeview Baptist Church. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Tuesday

Patrick Cardenas Antcliff, 58

GREENVILLE — Patrick Cardenas Antcliff, 58, died Tuesday. His memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. A full obituary notice will be published in Saturday’s edition. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, is handling arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.