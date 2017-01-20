Grassroots millage effort moves forward in Montcalm County

STANTON— A grassroots group of citizens are moving forward with a proposed millage to fund Montcalm County services, but they don’t necessarily want the approval of the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners.

Nearly 20 people met at the Montcalm Conservation District office in Stanton on Wednesday to discuss options for funding 4-H, Animal Control, conservation, parks and veterans.

Steve Wyckoff, a conservation district director, began the informal meeting by explaining how all five of those organizations are struggling to serve county residents due to budget cuts at the county, state and federal level. The proposal being considered would likely be a four- or five-year millage so voters could revisit the effort in the future. The millage amount has not yet been determined, but half a mill would generate $875,000 in Montcalm County.

Montcalm County commissioners John Johansen, Betty Kellenberger and Tom Porter were in attendance, prompting a discussion about whether commissioner involvement in the millage effort would do more harm than good, due to the ongoing investigation into the county’s troubled financial situation.

Johansen suggested a petition drive for signatures be conducted, with the group then submitting the results to the Board of Commissioners and asking for commissioners’ approval to place a millage proposal on the ballot.

However, this scenario didn’t sit well with Wyckoff.

“All due respect to the commissioners who are here: I talked to a lady who is a very progressive member of the business community and she said if the county commissioners had anything to do with a millage proposal she would vote against it,” Wyckoff said. “And she was a ‘yes’ vote on everything else. The messages I have received from people recently are all against this proposal primarily due to the situation with the county. You’re not very popular out there.”

“That’s alright, we’ll probably correct that in another month,” Johansen responded.

“If it goes before the county commissioners, people won’t vote for it,” Wyckoff reiterated.

“We accept the criticism,” Johansen said.

Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Robert Clingenpeel said the millage group could either create an authority board — which would need to be recognized by the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners and would require commissioners’ approval to place a millage request on the ballot — or the group could start a petition drive and obtain signatures to get a proposal placed on the ballot. Another question to be determined is who would be in charge of collecting and distributing millage funds, whether it be an appointed fiduciary or the county treasurer’s office.

Montcalm County 4-H Council President Kim Thomsen voiced support for a millage proposal, adding that attendance and participation at last year’s 4-H Fair were at a historic high.

“4-H is for it. I’ve heard that from a lot of people,” Thomsen said. “We are made up of a lot of farmers who know 4-H is hurting from lack of staff and lack of having people involved. We’re serving more with less and doing it as well as we can, but not doing it as well as we should.”

Bonnie Havlicek, an educator with Michigan State University Extension — which oversees Montcalm County’s 4-H program — noted the 4-H coordinator is part-time and MSU Extension clerical staff is less than part-time.

“We can’t meet the needs of the community with this,” she said.

Jeremy Sova, a conservationist, emphasized the importance of showing voters how a millage would not only preserve services but would provide additional benefits.

“I think if you can sell additional services, that would be a benefit and would really show value to the taxpayers,” he said. “Say if the conservation district got $75,000 from the millage and then added that to a half million dollar grant, that would be impressive. If you can show that to the voters, they would be more likely to say, ‘I see the value and I would vote yes for that.’”

Nick Sanchez, a conservation forester, added that before voters are asked for money, they need to know exactly what services the conservation district provides.

“I think that message is pretty critical,” he said.

Kellenberger, who is chairwoman of the county’s Parks & Rec Committee, supported the idea of a petition drive because the results would show whether residents are interested in supporting specific services.

“Parks hasn’t done any improvements in ages,” she said. “We need restrooms and we need people just to rake the leaves and pick up the trash and keep the doors open. We’re looking at closing them if we can’t get the help we need. I don’t know how the voters feel. I think circulating petitions would let you know how the voters feel.”

Clingenpeel shared how the Montcalm County Commission on Aging and Department of Military and Veteran Affairs serves many local veterans, including a Vietnam veteran who lives in a trailer without electricity or water and refuses any help, except for a five-meal box of food the Commission on Aging brings to him every week.

“It’s the right service to provide, it’s just a matter of how do we continue that?” Clingenpeel asked. “Here’s the problem: None of the services we’ve talked about were figured into general fund dollars for an operational millage. All of these services we’re talking about are unfunded, unmandated services. We’re mandated to provide a sheriff and a jail. That’s it.”

Wednesday’s meeting ended with Wyckoff saying he would arrange to meet with Montcalm County Clerk Kristen Millard to learn about the costs and deadlines associated with a ballot proposal.

“It would be determined by the residents of this county whether they want to continue to support these services that have been in place for a long time,” Wyckoff said. “There are no free rides. If we want it, we’re going to pay for it.”

The millage group will next meet at 4:30 p.m. Feb 2 at the Montcalm Conservation District Office, 77 S. State St. in Stanton. Any interested community members are welcome to attend. Call the Conservation District office at (989) 831-4606 for more information.