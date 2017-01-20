Greenville Middle School newspaper club secures grant

GREENVILLE — America’s next generation of journalists are working their way through school right now, on a trajectory that will hopefully one day land them in a newsroom.

Some of the budding journalists of the next generation have been meeting after school at Greenville Middle School, brought together by a single purpose: To put together a student-run newspaper, print it and distribute it to their peers.

Lori Holland, a language arts teacher at Greenville Middle School, was approached by several of her students with an idea to put together a newspaper comprised entirely of student work, photography, design and layout.

Holland was excited about the idea and impressed by the tenacity of the students, but she wasn’t sure how to make the newspaper happen. Then, she remembered an email she’d received about opportunities to apply for a grant through the Greenville Youth Advisory Council (GYAC), so she got to work on the grant application.

Greenville Area Community Foundation president and CEO Alison Barberi said there was some very good discussion from the members of the GYAC about the grant and what middle school students were requesting.

Initially, there was some concern that the prevalence of electronic devices to obtain information has made newspapers obsolete.

“One GYAC member suggested that the request was more than just funding to help with the production of the newspaper,” Barberi said. “(The GYAC) saw this as an opportunity for students who might have a passion for the written word to be involved and the positive implications this experience might bring to career choices for these students.”

The newspaper club formed last October and Holland applied for the Kellogg Youth Fund grant through the GYAC last November so the students could print their newspaper. The grant funding totals $1,035.

Holland and her students thought it would be January before they heard back but were pleasantly surprised to hear that the grant was funded before holiday break began on Dec. 21, 2016.

“When they got the grant, I thought that was really cool,” Holland said.

Heidi Raih, 13, is one of the students who first brought up the idea for a newspaper, which the students have since dubbed “Mornings in the Middle.”

“Andrew (Porter) and I had been talking about the morning announcements and we were complaining because we couldn’t hear them,” she said. “We just started talking about (how) we should look into this and see if it could really be something.”

Porter, 13, said at the time of the conversation, he was thinking it could just be “a half sheet of paper you could pick up” to know more about what’s going on in the school.

Kayla and Grace Jeffery, 12 and 13 respectively, said they were excited to be part of the newspaper club because journalism is in their blood.

“My dad, when he was younger, he was a journalist,” Kayla said. “I think (Grace and I) both took after him.”

Had the club been denied for the grant funding, the students were so committed to the idea that they were ready to distribute an electronic version of a middle school-centric news publication.

Kayla said her hope for the newspaper is to inspire her peers to want to read more.

“We want kids to read more and to enjoy it … to know there are kids who like reading and it’s not unusual,” she said. “Kids need to know what’s going on in their community. Most kids don’t know what’s going on these days. We think that’s really important.”

Heidi said by putting Mornings in the Middle in the hands of the students, she hopes to “get (students) into reading a bit more and to have fun while they’re doing it.”

Students have already begun to brainstorm ideas for what to include in their paper. They are hoping to write stories about different events happening in the school as well as to put a spotlight on certain students and faculty members who deserve recognition. Student-submitted art and photography are other components the students are considering including.

To help the members of the newspaper club decide how to layout the paper, how to write articles and what elements to include, Holland enlisted the help of Daily News Publisher Julie Stafford and Daily News Staff Writer Emilee Nielsen, both of whom spoke to the students Wednesday about the different aspects.

As part of the grant, Stafford is going to arrange for Mornings in the Middle to be printed by Stafford Media. The goal is for the first issue to hit the presses in March, before spring break.

“It just started out as us thinking out loud and it’s turned into this,” Raih said. “We’re very proud it’s turned into this big a deal.”