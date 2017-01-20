Montabella Community Schools launch strategic plan

EDMORE — The Montabella Community Schools Board of Education and administration are launching a new initiative to guide the school district through a three- to five-year strategic plan.

The purpose of the initiative is to help the school district develop new goals and strategies for continuing to offer an excellent education for students, while using scarce public education resources in the most effective and efficient way.

Stakeholder feedback is an important part of the planning process. Community members, parents, students, teachers and all district staff members will have the opportunity to give input on the strengths of the district, opportunities for improvement, barriers for implementation and their vision for the district.

Community input sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m Jan. 24 at the junior/senior high school and for 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the elementary school.

Community members can also participate at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017MontabellaSP online.

Stakeholder input, along with essential district data, provides the basis for the district to choose approximately five priority goals to be implemented over the next three to five years.

The benefits of the strategic planning process are many. Most notable are:

• It provides integrated, important input from community and staff.

• It presents a succinct and graphic picture of the district’s current status.

• It sets focused strategic goals that identify target areas to improve student achievement.

• It clearly delineates the role of the Board of Education and the superintendent/staff in strategic planning.

• It uses data to set goals and make important decisions.

• It helps identify areas to allocate increasingly scarce resources.

• It aligns board priorities with school improvement processes.

“As school board members, we have to make the best decisions in these challenging, changing times,” said Montabella School Board President Jann LaPointe. “It is essential that we use data and stakeholder input to make decisions and to set priorities for our district.”

Debbie Stair, board development manager from the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) will work with Montabella for the next three months to complete the strategic plan.

“Montabella Community Schools and MASB have worked together to design a customized process that ensures broad stakeholder involvement and will result in an effective strategic plan implementation,” Stair said.

Visit www.montabella.com/ for more information about Montabella Community Schools.