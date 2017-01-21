Belding women to participate in Women’s March on Washington today

BELDING — Lynn Mason is used to being the only woman in a room full of men.

She served as an Ionia County commissioner and was sometimes the lone woman on committees. She ran for state representative in the 86th District last November; the only woman in that race.

But today, Mason will be surrounded by other women who share her passion for women’s rights, civil rights and advocacy for those without a voice. She is planning to attend the Women’s March on Washington at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Mason is bringing Michigan State University student, Tayler Reeves, 20, who grew up in Belding. Mason is a longtime friend of Reeves’ family and this will be Reeves’ first rally.

The bus trip to Washington, D.C., will take approximately 24 hours of travel time total over the course of 36 hours.

“Some people have said, ‘Gosh, you’re crazy to ride a bus for (that long),” Mason said, chuckling. “I said, ‘The things you learn on a bus trip and the bonds you make on a bus trip are worth it.’”

Mason has attended other rallies and she said being there with someone who has never had the experience will be exhilarating. Mason said she’s a “big believer in training someone to take your place.”

“I want to teach Tayler how to act in a rally and how she can be safe. I will point things out to her and teach her about … what things she should look for,” she said.

During her 30-year career in education, Mason sat on various boards and held a position as a union leader. She’s gone to rallies for public education and has taken as many opportunities as she could to speak up for issues she believes in.

“I’ve always been someone who’s outspoken. People know where I’m coming from almost always. I’m not the quiet and keep to myself type,” she said. “That’s what I think we’re doing in Washington is wearing our support on the outside. Too many people keep their thoughts and their worries and their advocacy on the inside. We need to speak up. So … I’m going to wear my support for women’s rights and civil rights on the outside.”

Reeves is looking forward to the march as well. When she began attending MSU, she really saw the world is bigger than just Belding, which solidified her desire to be an advocate for women’s rights.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see all the different kinds of people that are going to be there who believe the same things as me,” she said.

Reeves is looking forward to experiencing a new adventure.

“We’re a nonviolent group. We’re here to be here and we’re just going to walk and make it known that we’re here,” she said. “I’m really open to what’s going to happen.”

Mason hopes people involved in the march will remember the purpose of it is to make their voices heard in a nonviolent and peaceful way. She said emotions can run high in a rally situation and sometimes people can get carried away with the energy of it all.

“If there are some people there that let their emotions get out of control, it will distract from the message,” she said.

To prepare for the march, Mason packed some essentials: A first aid kit, a rain poncho, a change of clothes, snacks, some reading material, a backup phone charger and some other necessities. She also made signs to take on the march, emblazoned with sayings like “Well-behaved women seldom make history” and “I am woman, hear me roar.”

Mason has always liked the phrase “Well-behaved women seldom make history,” said by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, a notable historian. Mason liked it so much, she had it as a bumper sticker on her car for a while. She thinks it’s an often misunderstood message.

“When you make waves, peacefully advocate for a cause, have an independent mind … it upsets people. They think you’re misbehaving,” she said. “I think people think we’re just there to make trouble and I hope they get the underlying message about when families are stronger, our societies are stronger and women play a big part in that.”

Mason hopes Reeves will be inspired to advocacy after attending the rally. Reeves, who is majoring in communication at MSU, is interested in ways she can give a voice to others, especially women who have been sexually assaulted.

“Until I got to MSU, I never realized how big an issue that was. Growing up in Belding (sexual assault) doesn’t happen that often and you don’t hear about it if it does,” she said. “Being in the city with a huge campus where that is such a problem, it really opened my eyes to that issue. It really made me feel for the people who have been a victim of that. That aspect really made me want to do something about it.”